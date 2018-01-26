The four ‘bite-sized’ theatre shows set to tour South Tyneside

Culture is coming to South Tyneside in ‘bite-sized’ chunks next month.

The Cultural Spring arts project has commissioned four short pieces of theatre to tour small community venues in South Shields, Jarrow and Hebburn.

The show 'Becoming Scheherazade'

The Cultural Spring, an Arts Council funded initiative, works to increase participation in arts and culture on Wearside and South Tyneside.

Cultural Spring project co-ordinator Emma Scarr said: “The idea behind our Bite-Size Theatre project is to introduce good quality, short shows into local communities, giving people of all ages an opportunity to see something different in venues in their own neighbourhoods.

“The four shows, which will each tour five venues, were chosen by a panel which included local community arts champions and representatives from the Cultural Spring.”

The four shows are: ‘Wee Red and Her Wolf’ - a tale inspired by Little Red Riding Hood from author Laura Lindow; ‘Best in the World’ - a story of personal achievement told through the world of darts; ‘The Annual (Inaugural) Walter Plinge Memorial Lecture’ - in which writer Eric MacLennan explores true and false stories from South Tyneside, and ‘Becoming Scheherazade’ - a play incorporating some of the 1001 stories of the Arabian Nights with the real story of Arab immigration to Europe.

Eric MacLennans show is a comic telling of the story of South Shields.

The shows will be timed around lunch or tea time - with refreshments on offerbefore or after each of the performances to make it easier for people to attend.

‘Wee Red and Her Wolf’ will be touring the borough from Saturday, February 24, and venues will include Whitburn Parish Hall; the Scout Hut in Highfield Road; South Shields; Jarrow Hall and The Customs House.

The show will start at 12 noon at each of the venues, and soup and sandwiches will be served after the 45-minute performance, which is aimed at children aged seven or older.

‘Best in the World’ will be performed by Newcastle-based Unfolding Theatre during the week starting Monday, March 12.

A scene from Best in the World

The one-man show will tour venues including South Shields Football Club ground; Whitburn and Marsden Social Club; The Customs House and The Red Hackle pub.

The show recently completed a successful tour across the UK.

Eric MacLennan’s show will tour during the week starting April 16 at venues including Hebburn Library, Jarrow Hall and Age Concern South Tyneside in South Shields.

Becoming Scheherazade will be performed in The Customs House, South Shields Football Club, Jarrow Hall and another, yet-to- be-confirmed venue during the week of March 22 to 28.

Emma added: “Our four shows are very different but I think all of them will entertain, fascinate and educate audiences across South Tyneside.”

Tickets for the shows, which will last no longer than two hours, including a meal, are available from The Customs House or the venues themselves.

For more information on the shows, venues, and timings, go to www.theculturalspring.org.uk