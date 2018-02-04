The latest cases to be dealt with the South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court

The following cases were dealth with at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Daniel Angus, 23, of Tennyson Avenue, West Boldon, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on New Road, Boldon, with excess alcohol on New Year’s Day.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order and was told to carry out 80 hours’ unpaid work, and participate in 30 days of specified activity. He was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85 and costs of £85 and was disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 months.

Ellis James Linney, 26, of Tanfield Gardens, South Shields, pleaded guilty to damaging a mobile phone to the valued of £200, on January 19. He was fined £175 and was told to pay compensation of £200 and costs of £85.

Shauna Bell, 20, of Boswell Avenue, South Shields, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman on December 28, 2017. He was fined £150 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £50.

Trevor Lee McLoughlin, 45, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, on December 27, 2017 in South Shields. A two-year restraining order was made to protect the victim. He was also fined £100 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

Janine Irving, 28, of Saxon Way, Jarrow, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Ocean Road, South Shields, on January 20. She was discharged conditionally for six months and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20 and costs of £50.