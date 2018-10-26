The Lighthouse Family, Razorlight and Joe McElderry - the acts you want to see at South Tyneside Summer Festival

Christmas may not even be here yet, but that's not enough to stop us thinking about the summer months.

Picture this - the sun is shining, you're enjoying a cold drink and live music is blasting out across Bents Park from one of your favourite acts.

Do you visit the free summer concerts each year?

It can only be South Tyneside Summer Festival 2019 - and we asked you who you would like to see take to the stage next year.

This summer's free concerts, along with the rest of the three-month festival, made millions for the borough's economy.

Pixie Lott, Heather Small and Atomic Kitten were among the stars on this year's line-up, and you've already got an idea of who should be on the bill for 2019.

You took a look through your record collection to choose some of your favourite bands from years gone by - and there was definitely some variety.

Pixie Lott was on the bill for 2018.

Some of your suggestions were quite ambitious, but we quite like the idea of some of this lot.

Here are some of your best suggestions from the Shields Gazette Facebook page:

John Heston: "Bad Manners, The Undertones, Boomtown Rats, The Blockheads."

Stephanie Fulcher: "The Breakfast Club, The Moobs, The Shakes, Good Souls, Maverick Rejects."

Cheering from the crowds.

Graham Scaife: "Get The Stranglers, Blondie, Boomtown Rats, Killing Joke and PiL for starters."

More on Bents Park: Summer Festival boost South Tyneside economy by £3million

Simon Keenan: "A host of 80s groups A-Ha, Madness, Simple Minds, The Human League, 5ive (yes again), and any others you can think of, use your imagination, the Eels."

Iain Ball: "Chris Rea,The Lighthouse Family, Dire Straits,The Animals."

Atomic Kitten belting out a hit.

Trevor Ord: "The Wildhearts, there's a strong local connection because two of them are from South Shields."

Claire Rutter: "Bring back The Feeling, Rick Astley, Jason Donovan and of course Joe McElderry."

Karen Ratcliffe: "James or Erasure would be a dream."

Steven Lunt: "Joe McElderry, Pet Shop Boys,Michael Ball, Collabro."

Stephen Sullivan: "80s! 70s! Les McKeown's Bay City Rollers! Midge Ure! Belinda Carlisle! That sort of stuff!"

Read more: See if you can spot yourself in these Bents Park concert pictures

Christopher Burridge: "Razorlight, The Kooks, Kaiser Chiefs, The Fratellis, The View."

Wayne Davison: "Get The Proclaimers and Billy Ocean back. They were the best I’ve seen."

Tony Errington: "The Skatoons or maybe some rockabilly or The Killers, Michael Buble, Kiss, Iron Maiden, The Fratellis, Jarvis Cocker, also put a couple of dance DJs on in between acts like you did this year that was great."

Graham Lister: "The Smiths."

Karen Ellis: "Stiff Little Fingers."

Stevie Jay Temple: "The Prodigy."

Dianne Hunter: "The Dualers."

David Harris: "Phats and Small again, plus Lighthouse Family!"

Related content: Sun shone on music fans as summer gigs continue at Bents Park

Adam Fish Kemp: "Liam Gallagher."

Wendy Burrell: "Paul Weller."

Colin Tommo Thompson: "Jimmy Nail."

David Hall: "Aerosmith."

Ste Caddy: "Ozzy Osbourne please. Thank you."