The South Tyneside butchers still taking orders for Christmas dinners in 2024

Christmas is the time of giving, and supporting local businesses across the region is a great way to show your love towards South Tyneside.

Christmas Day is barely two weeks away now and Christmas dinner plans are being made across South Tyneside.

Anyone who is yet to pick up their turkey or pigs in blankets may not need to head to their nearest supermarket as there are plenty of butchers in the region who would love our support this Christmas.

Some sites may have now sold out of various parts of the traditional meal, but if you’re still on the hunt for the perfect meat look no further than these local options across South Tyneside.

At the start of this week Mark’s Family Butchers in Jarrow put out their final call for the festive season with delivery available on Sunday, December 22.

The shop has three Christmas hamper sizes available, ranging from £45 to £110, which include everything you may need for the big day.

Elsewhere the much loved De Giorgio Butchers in Whitburn still have their full Christmas online shop available to browse. Starting at £1.75 for black pudding, major meat options start with a shoulder of lamb from £16 and, while a small handful of options are sold out, plenty of meat is still available including an £80 three bird roast or £88 bronzer herb fed Turkey.

Anyone looking for a do-it-all order should look no further than the site’ hampers, which serve between six and 12 people and cost between £115 and £180.

Slightly further afield is Bridgewater Butchers, who offer hampers up to £99.99 this year. Smaller hampers are also available, as are pork, beef, gammon and turkey joints. Anyone looking for individual options can find pigs in blankets from £4.99 and pork joints from £7, while turkey crowns start from £38.