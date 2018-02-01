The Word to welcome new events space to roof top level

Work is set to begin to transform the top level of The Word into a new event space.

The Round will be created in the South Shields cultural venue and feature a full programme of events for up to 150 people

How The Round will look once it is complete.

South Tyneside Council has said work is expected to take around three months, during which time The Word will remain open and operate as usual.

Councillor John Anglin, lead member for Regeneration and Economy, said: “Work will be ongoing during opening hours and every effort will be made to keep disruption to a minimum.

“Once complete, this is going to be a fabulous space that will complement the existing facilities which have proved so popular since the building opened.

“It will host anything from murder mystery nights and poetry slams to children’s theatre, writers’ workshops and literary quiz nights."

The viewing terrace will remain open to the public while the work is ongoing.

Construction contractor KPS Ltd, which is part of the Bowmer and Kirkland Group, who delivered The Word, will complete the build.

Since opening in October 2016 The Word, in the Market Place, has won a series of awards.

The council says it has "enjoyed phenomenal success" welcoming almost half a million visitors, hosting hundreds of events, performances and writing workshops, attracting leading authors, delivering major exhibitions and winning numerous top industry awards.

