Theatre audience backs Liam and Chloe fund

Visitors to a South Tyneside arts venue have dug deep to help raise cash for a trust fund inspired by the talents of a much-loved couple.

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust aims to support aspiring performers and sportspeople to fulfil their potential.

It was launched in tribute to the couple who were killed in a terror attack at Manchester Arena in May, last year.

Chloe Rutherford, 17, was a passionate performer and was part of the Customs House family while Liam Curry, 19, was a talented cricketer, who played for Marsden Cricket Club.

To help boost funds further, donations were collected at the end of each performance of Puddles’ Adventure during the half-term week, totalling £362.99.

David John Hopper, who co-wrote the show and starred as Arbuthnot, said: “I’d like to say a massive thank you to our amazing audience members for raising such an incredible amount over the six performances.”

The Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust took to Twitter in response, saying: “Thank you so much everyone for your amazing support.”

Arbuthnot will be back during the Easter holidays with Arbuthnot’s Super Happy Silly Fun Game Show, on Friday, April 6 and Saturday, April 7.

During the performances youngsters will have the chance to win a number of prizes.

David added: “Expect singing, dancing and audience interaction in this riotous, interactive - and maybe just a little bit messy - game show!”

The show is aimed at the under-10s, tickets are £5 and performances are at 11am and 2pm both days.

For tickets call the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or book online at www.customshouse.co.uk.