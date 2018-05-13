Theft, drugs and driving offences among latest cases before the court

The following people have been dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Carl Farrell, 34, of Beach Road, South Shields, wassentenced to 14 days in prison for two offences of theft.

He was also ordered to pay £360 compensation.

Mark Elliot, 29, of Centenary Avenue, South Shields, was sentenced to a community order of 18 months, 30 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £40 compensation for theft.

Darren Livingstone, 33, of Southport Parade, Hebburn, was ordered to pay £301.67 in fines, costs, and back duty for driving an unlicensed vehicle.

Ryan Heslop, 26, of Hampshire Way, South Shields, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, ordered to do 100 hours of community work and 10 rehabilitation activity days for producing a Class B drug.

He was also ordered to pay £170 costs.

Louise Mahon, 34, of Hartington Terrace, South Shields, was ordered to pay £220 in fines and costs for theft.

Sonya Mould, 30, of Hillside Drive, Whitburn, was given eight driving licence penalty points for driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

She was also ordered to pay fines and costs of £348.

Paul Reed, 36, of Birdhill Place, South Shields, was sentenced to a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay £105 costs for theft.

Debbie White, 22, of Embleton Avenue, South Shields, was ordered to pay £255 in fines and costs for driving with excess alcohol.

Christopher Woodward, 31, of Beach Road, South Shields, was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison for three offences of theft, and for breaching a previous suspended sentence order.

He was also ordered to pay costs and compensation of £352.