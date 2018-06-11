Theft, drugs, drink driving and other motoring offences - a round up of South Tyneside court cases

The following South Tyneside cases have been dealt with by South Northumberland Magistrates’ Court:

Mathew Dickinson, 18, of Ravensbourne Avenue, East Boldon, was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for 18 months, 220 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £170 costs for possession of Class A, B, and C drugs with intent to supply them.

Kier Ruffell, 27, of Henry Street, South Shields, was conditionally discharged for six months and ordered to pay £20 costs for theft.

Dennis Arnold, 36, of Richmond Road, South Shields, was disqualified from driving for 22 months and ordered to pay £235 fines and costs for driving with excess alcohol.

Darren Chalmers, 39, of Morris Avenue, South Shields, was conditionally discharged for 12 months and ordered to pay £20 costs for breach of sex offender notification requirements.

Shaun Mason, 28, of Copley Avenue, South Shields, was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months, banned from driving for 12 months, and ordered to pay £300 compensation for assault, assaulting a police officer, dangerous driving, failing to stop after an accident, and driving without insurance.

Christopher Willis, 38, of Boldon Lane, South Shields, was ordered to pay £235 fines and costs for breaching sex offender notification requirements.

Catherine Amador-Leon, 61, of Ingham Grange, South Shields, was sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 50 hours of unpaid work, 15 rehabilitation activity days, disqualified from driving for 24 months, and ordered to pay £170 costs for driving with excess alcohol.

Paul Kerrigan, 49, of Honeysuckle Avenue, South Shields, was ordered to pay £811 in fines and costs and given six driving licence penalty points for failing to provide driver details.

Alan Duke, 31, of Perth Avenue, Jarrow, was sentenced to five weeks in prison and ordered to pay £986 compensation for seven offences of criminal damage.

Emma Laidler, of Gordon Road, South Shields, was absolute discharged and ordered to pay £100 costs for failing to comply with an environmental notice to tidy a yard.