The Dogs Trust has so many amazing dogs up for adoption with the hope of finding forever homes for all.

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.

Here we have 17 cute pups in need of a home - you can find out more at: https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/.

Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.

2 . Buzz (Bullmastiff Cross) Buzz is looking for an adult only household where his new pawrents are up for continuing his training. He's a big, strong lad on the lead and will need some guidance to learn how to walk at more of a steady pace. He likes keeping busy and puts his all into everything he does which can lead to him forgetting his manners. | Dogs Trust Darlington Photo Sales

3 . Jaffa (Lurcher Cross) Jaffa is a wonderful one-year-old lad. He is in need of a confidence boost and will flourish with a patient family. He can live with secondary school aged kids and another doggy friend. He’d much prefer to have company at home so a family with minimal leaving hours will be ideal for him. | Dogs Trust Darlington Photo Sales