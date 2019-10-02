These are the 11 best curry houses in South Shields according to Just Eat users

If you’re in the mood for curry, check out these 11 top-rated South Shields curry houses that do takeaway, as reviewed by Just Eat.
1. Moonlight Indian, Woodbine Street
Moonlight Indian comes out at the top on Just Eat for South Shields curry houses. Diners recommend the crispy naan bread and chicken tikka.
Photo: Google
2. Dilshad, Ocean Road
Genuinely the best Indian takeaway I have had in South Shields! Said one reviewer of Dilshad, which comes second on Just Eat’s ratings.
Photo: Google
3. Biddick Hall Spice, Fielding Court
Biddick Hall Spice was also popular with Shields locals. It’s got 5.2 stars out of 6 on Just Eat overall.
Photo: Google
4. Eastern Promise, Green Lane
Never had a bad order from here! It’s always lovely and we always have some left for the next day, said one reviewer who ordered takeaway from Eastern Promise.
Photo: Google
