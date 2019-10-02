South Shields curry takeaways

These are the 11 best curry houses in South Shields according to Just Eat users

Fancy a night in with some takeaway?

By Sarah Wilson
Wednesday, 2nd October 2019, 13:30 pm
If you’re in the mood for curry, check out these 11 top-rated South Shields curry houses that do takeaway, as reviewed by Just Eat.

1. Moonlight Indian, Woodbine Street

Moonlight Indian comes out at the top on Just Eat for South Shields curry houses. Diners recommend the crispy naan bread and chicken tikka.

Photo: Google

2. Dilshad, Ocean Road

Genuinely the best Indian takeaway I have had in South Shields! Said one reviewer of Dilshad, which comes second on Just Eat’s ratings.

Photo: Google

3. Biddick Hall Spice, Fielding Court

Biddick Hall Spice was also popular with Shields locals. It’s got 5.2 stars out of 6 on Just Eat overall.

Photo: Google

4. Eastern Promise, Green Lane

Never had a bad order from here! It’s always lovely and we always have some left for the next day, said one reviewer who ordered takeaway from Eastern Promise.

Photo: Google

