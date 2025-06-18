These are 15 famous people who were all born in South Shields.

South Shields has become the birthplace to a lot of famous faces over the years.
Among them include a world-renowned director, comedians, singers, an author, an England footballing legend, and more.
Read South Tyneside’s latest news and sport on the go with the Gazette’s email newsletters - click here
Whilst this list is far from definitive, here is 15 people who were all born in South Shields.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.