These are 15 famous people who were all born in South Shields.

South Shields has become the birthplace to a lot of famous faces over the years.

Among them include a world-renowned director, comedians, singers, an author, an England footballing legend, and more.

Whilst this list is far from definitive, here is 15 people who were all born in South Shields.

2 . Dame Catherine Cookson Born in Leam Lane, Tyne Dock, in 1906, author Catherine Cookson's novels about life in the North East have topped sales of 100 million. She died in 1998. | TR Photo: TR Photo Sales

3 . Tom Curry The former Newcastle United footballer tragically died in the 1958 Munich Air Disaster at the age of 63 after becoming Manchester United's trainer. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales