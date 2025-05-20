These are our dream headliners for South Tyneside’s Sunday Concerts

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 20th May 2025, 16:49 BST

Readers have been revealing their dream headliners for the Sunday Concerts.

We’ve been blessed with some impressive acts for the Sunday Concerts in South Shields over the years.

The concerts for 2025 get underway on Sunday, July 13 with South Shields’ own Sonny Tennet headlining the opening weekend.

Sonny will then be followed in the coming weeks by other headliners such as Shayne Ward, Nik Kershaw, and Bjorn Again.

Find out about the Shields Gazette’s free newsletters - delivering news, sport, retro and more to your inbox!

We asked readers via the Shields Gazette Facebook page who they’d want to see perform in South Tyneside.

The answers ranged from a number of local artists to Basil Brush...

Take a look through to see Shields Gazette reader’s dream headliners for the Sunday Concerts.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Readers have been revealing their dream performers for South Tyneside.

1. Dream South Tyneside performers

Readers have been revealing their dream performers for South Tyneside. | Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. George Ezra

Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Jade Thirlwall

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo Sales
We were inundated with recommendations for local bands so this is a post to acknowledge all of them.

4. All local bands

We were inundated with recommendations for local bands so this is a post to acknowledge all of them. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideSouth ShieldsShields GazetteHeadliners
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice