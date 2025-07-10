These are some of the best North East parks as temperatures rise, according to Google reviews

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 10th Jul 2025, 10:49 BST

The North East is spoilt for choice when it comes to parks.

As temperatures rise, parks across the North East will undoubtedly be busy with people heading out to enjoy the warm weather.

So we’ve put together a list of some of the best parks in the region, based on Google reviews.

The list includes parks by the coast for the best of both worlds and even country parks that are further inland.

Take a look at some of the best parks in the North East, according to Google reviews.

1. North East's best parks

These are some of the best parks in the North East, according to Google reviews. | Google Maps

Gibside has a 4.7* rating from 3,961 Google reviews.

2. Gibside, Rowlands Gill

Gibside has a 4.7* rating from 3,961 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Herrington Country Park has a 4.7* rating from 3,363 Google reviews.

3. Herrington Country Park, Sunderland

Herrington Country Park has a 4.7* rating from 3,363 Google reviews. | Google Maps

Jesmond Dene has a 4.7* rating from 1,723 Google reviews.

4. Jesmond Dene, Newcastle

Jesmond Dene has a 4.7* rating from 1,723 Google reviews. | Google Maps

