These are the 13 cheapest places for petrol and diesel in South Tyneside

These are the cheapest places to fill your car in the borough.

Motorists know all too well how petrol prices can fluctuate when they head to the pumps.

At the time of writing, the average price for unleaded is around 129.8p per litre, with the average price for diesel sitting at around 139.4p per litre in South Tyneside.

Take a look at the cheapest places across the borough to buy your fuel according to PetrolPrices.com at the time of writing on Friday, October 17.