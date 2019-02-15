...

These are the best 10 best takeaways in South Tyneside, as chosen by you - vote for your favourite in the Shields Gazette Takeaway of the Year 2019 competition

Which takeaway is the best in South Tyneside? Gazette readers have been naming their favourites in our Takeaway of the Year competition.

These are the 10 shortlisted businesses. To vote for your favourite to be the winner, pick up a copy of today's paper and complete the voting coupon, using your choice's unique code.

Lake Avenue

1. Herbs & Spice Kitchen, 024

Lake Avenue
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Lake Avenue

2. Wing Wah, 023

Lake Avenue
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Mile End Road

3. Abra Pizzas, 002

Mile End Road
Google Streetview
other
Buy a Photo
Nevison Avenue

4. AK's Triple Diner, 027

Nevison Avenue
0
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3