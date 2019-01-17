These are the horrific injuries suffered by the victim of a vicious South Shields attack

A violent thug has been convicted after an unprovoked attack which left his victim with broken teeth and a mutilated ear.

Scott Duncan, 24, savagely set upon his victim at an address in South Shields in August last year.

Scott Duncan

In an unprovoked attack, Duncan rained punches down on the 53-year-old’s head and mouth, knocking out five teeth, before clamping his jaw around the man’s right ear.

The victim required several stitches and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Duncan initially denied causing grievous bodily harm but yesterday pleaded guilty to the charge at Newcastle Crown Court on the day of his scheduled trial.

He is due to be sentenced later this year.

Duncan bit his victim's ear

Detective Constable Brian Mccreight, of Northumbria Police, said: "This was a vicious assault that left the victim with a number of injuries, including broken teeth and a nasty hole to his ear.

"Scott Duncan’s behaviour was totally unacceptable. He lost control in a moment of madness, and inflicted a great deal of pain on his victim.

"We take assaults of this nature very seriously, and would always encourage anybody who is subjected to this level of violence to come forward and speak to police.

"Throughout this case, Duncan has been uncooperative with officers and refuted his involvement. However, due to the overwhelming weight of evidence against him, he changed his mind and admitted the charge at the eleventh hour.

The victim's ear after the attack

"He must now deal with the consequences of his actions."

The attack occurred on the afternoon of August 18, 2018, when the victim was with a friend at an address in Laygate, South Shields.

Duncan and a woman, who were unknown to the victim, arrived and sat with them in the living room.

But around 20 minutes later, Duncan stood up and carried out an unprovoked attack – punching the victim in the head and jaw, knocking several teeth out in the process before biting a chunk out of the man’s ear then fleeing the address.

Duncan, of no fixed abode, was subsequently arrested and charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

He is due to be sentenced on March 20.