Motorists in South Tyneside are continuing to be fined after a South Shields town centre car park switches from council to private control.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists in the borough are continuing to get in touch with the Gazette over fines that they have received from parking at the Garden Lane Car Park in South Shields town centre.

It follows a switch in enforcement from South Tyneside Council to a private operator called Euro Car Parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Due to this, motorists have been falling victim to a change in parking rules, resulting in fines of £60 or more.

We've put together a guide to break down the parking rules to ensure that you are not caught out.

Garden Lane Car Park, in South Shields town centre.

Why have South Tyneside Council switched management of the car park?

Despite belief from many members of the public, the Garden Lane Car Park, and the land it is based on, in South Shields town centre is not actually owned by South Tyneside Council.

The local authority had been carrying out parking enforcement on behalf of the land agents who represent the private Waterloo Square shopping development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This agreement came to an end on September 10, 2023, after the land agents gave instruction to South Tyneside Council that they would be changing their enforcement operator.

Who now enforces the parking rules at the Garden Lane Car Park?

Parking is now enforced by a company called Euro Car Parks, who have implemented a change in the rules.

Due to the switch from South Tyneside Council, many exemptions such as free parking after certain times or for people with blue disability badges no longer exist.

New signage at the car park.

What are the new rules for the car park?

The Garden Lane Car Park is now a 24 hour pay on arrival car park, meaning there is no free parking after a certain time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cost for parking at the car park on Monday to Saturday is as follows:

Up to one hour: 70p.

Up to two hours: £1.40.

Up to three hours: £2.10.

Up to 12 hours: £3.00.

On Sundays, there is a flat rate of parking for up to 12 hours, costing only £1.00.

Motorists must pay for their parking on arrival at the car park via the ticket machines or the RingGo and Paybyphone apps.

Disabled bays at the car park are for disabled badge holders only, with a valid badge needing to be clearly displayed in the windscreen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also no parking concessions for disabled badge holders.

How much will I be fined?

According to Euro Car Park's signage at the Garden Lane Car Park, anyone failing to comply with the terms and conditions will receive a £100 parking charge notice.

This will be reduced to £60 if it is paid within 14 days of issue.

Who should I contact if I have received a fine?

South Tyneside Council has confirmed to the Shields Gazette that all parking inquiries relating to the Garden Lane Car Park should now be directed to Euro Car Parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can do so by visiting their website: https://www.eurocarparks.com/.

Where is the nearest South Tyneside Council-operated car park?

If you are looking to receive the same concessions that were previously in place at the Garden Lane Car Park, then the nearest one operated by South Tyneside Council is based just across the road.

The Oyston Street car park is open 24 hours a day and is free after 5pm.

Parking is free if you have a disabled badge.