These Newcastle cocktail bars are among the best in the UK

The North East isn't short of fantastic places to eat and drink.

And now some of Newcastle's trendiest cocktail spots have an award to back it up.

Newly-created for this year, the Top 50 Cocktail Bars list was unveiled at the Loft in Manchester yesterday with four North East bars honoured.

While Bramble in Edinburgh may have taken top spot, there will still some high finishes for the Toon bars.

Chris Lowe, publisher of Top 50 Cocktail Bars, said: “We have created Top 50 Cocktail Bars to help people find the best bars, which are often hidden, around the UK.

“London still has more bars on the list than any other city, but having almost all of the UK’s major cities represented showcases the explosion of great venues on the cocktail scene.”

Here's how the Newcastle cocktail bars rated in the top 50:

27th - Poison Cabinet

The highest-ranked bar in Newcastle is Poison Cabinet, situated on Pilgrim Street.

With a dark yet sophisticated vibe, it's clear to see why the cocktail bar has become so popular.

Open from Thursday to Saturday and hidden away under Bierrex Smoke & Tap House, Poison Cabinet produce innovative and exciting cocktails without a high price tag.

And with a fantastic atmosphere to boot, it's a great place to spend an evening.

35th - All Seeing Eye

Situated above two of Newcastle's nightlife greats - Blackie Boy and Perdu - All Seeing Eye has established it's own reputation as a happening hotspot.

It's a grand venue and, with a storybook-themed menu, you could be forgiven for thinking you had slipped into a fairytale.

And the drinks themselves will keep you in dreamland with a range of unique cocktail options priced from £5.95 to £7.95.

44th - The Botanist

Although it's part of a nationwide chain, the Newcastle branch of the Botanist does have a special appeal about it.

The towering tree in the centre of the bar certainly makes it a unique environment to drink in, and the drinks themselves follow a similar theme.

Their crazy concoctions are sure to please your taste buds - and their menu is one of the most wide-ranging in the city.

And with cocktail making masterclasses available plus live music every night, there's certainly something to keep everyone happy.

49th - Alvinos

A laid-back venue, Alvinos has become increasingly popular with punters over recent years.

With a menu drawing inspiration from all corners of the globe there is plenty of variety, with no cocktails costing more than £6.75.

They even have special offers on drinks during some evenings and that, coupled with a welcoming atmosphere, see Alvinos included on the list.