These South Tyneside pubs are showing the Lionesses in the Euro 2025 final

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 26th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

The Lionesses have reached their second successive UEFA Euro final - this is where you can watch it in South Tyneside.

England booked their spot in the final of the UEFA Women’s Euro final in dramatic fashion against Italy on Tuesday night (July 22).

The Lionesses, who won the competition in 2022, will now face Spain on Sunday, July 27 - with kick off at 5pm.

As the aim to become back to back winners, they will have support from across the full country and there are plenty of places to watch the action in South Tyneside.

Take a look at some of the pubs who are showing the big game in South Tyneside.

1. UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - South Tyneside

2. The Longship, Hebburn

3. The Fountain, South Shields

4. The Bamburgh, South Shields

