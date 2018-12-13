Thieves are risking patient’s lives with copper pipe raids on South Tyneside hospital

The lives of hospital patients in South Tyneside are being put at risk by metal thieves trying to cash in on copper cables.

The warning, issued by health bosses, comes following the latest attack by criminals on South Tynside District Hospital, in Harton Lane, South Shields.

Copper piping was stripped from the administration building causing extensive flood damage estimated at around £4,000.

In recent months an electrical cable was cut from a stand-by generator and items have been stolen from the construction site of the hospital’s new boiler house.

Steve Jamieson, South Tyneside NHS Foundation Trust’s Director of Estates and Facilities, said: “A number of the recent incidents have targeted critical functions such as electrical installations, water and heating pipes and medical gas systems and this poses a threat to safety. Not only is there is a real risk that anyone tampering with live equipment could themselves be seriously hurt, but if certain systems are disabled then this could impact on patient safety.

“We would urge those committing these offences to consider the consequences of their actions, especially when harming parts of the infrastructure that maintain the safe running of the hospital.”

He added: “We feel very saddened and disappointed that thieves would want to target hospital premises. The cost of repairing the damage and replacing equipment is money that could be better spent on patient care.”

The hospital is fitted with CCTV cameras which are now being looked at.

Inspector Phil Baker, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are aware of a number of reports of theft from South Tyneside District Hospital and inquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible.

“I find it difficult to comprehend that thieves would target a hospital where some of the most vulnerable people in our communities are treated. I would ask anybody with information, or who sees anybody acting suspiciously in the area of the hospital, to come forward and assist officers.”

Chairman of Save South Tyneside Hospital campaign group Roger Nettleship said: “While I do not wish to make a comment, we do share the disappointment with the Trust.”

The group is battling to save key services from being re-located to Sunderland Royal Hospital as part of the Path to Excellence programme.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 995 09/121/18