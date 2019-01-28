Thirty new flats approved for former South Tyneside dairy site

A former dairy is set to be demolished to make way for new homes in South Tyneside.

Plans have been approved for the 30 two-bedroomed flats to be built on the former Associated Creameries site in Egerton Road, Tyne Dock, South Shields,

How the new homes are set to look

The application, which was submitted by Dixon Dawson Chartered Architects, on behalf of H D Homes Ltd, has now been granted permission by South Tyneside Council’s planning department.

The planning statement said: “The site is currently operating as a dairy building consisting of a two-storey section at the north end of the site with a single story shed/warehouse building which runs along Egerton Road to the south.

“The site will be changed to residential use from its commercial use.

“The developers’ aspiration is to provide good two-bedroomed sized apartments for release into the private rental markets.

“The existing commercial building is in poor state of repair and partially vacant building which is visually unattractive upon the adjacent residents in a densely populated residential area. ”

Designers will use key elements from the surrounding terraces to ensure the new builds are in keeping with the style.

Front doors to each flat will be located next to each other and all houses will be set back from the footpath to help create privacy.

Each of the flats will have two bedrooms, open plan lounge/kitchen/dining room.

The statement said: “The choice to go open plan is based more upon modern ways of living. It also means that more space can be allocated into the bedrooms for adequate storage and wardrobe space.

“The bedrooms are also designed to accommodate double beds.”

Council planners previously recommend the applicant pay a £12,900 ‘financial contribution to mitigate the potential impact on the Northumbria Coast Special Protection Area and/or Durham Coast Special Area of Conservation through increased visitor numbers’.

Coun Gladys Hobson, who proposed the application for approval, said: “I think with growing urbanisation we need to protect our habitat and I’m pleased the applicant has agreed to comply with that.”

Only one objection was received in relation to the plans, from a neighbour concerned about parking, privacy and a loss of green space.