This is how cold it will be in South Shields this week

It's a cold start to Monday morning as temperatures dropped to just above zero in South Shields.

Many will be scrapping ice from their car windscreens this morning as the cold winter weather settles in.

It is due to be a sunny day in South Shields with highs of 5°C - although at times it will feel as cold as -1°C outside.

Forecasters says the rest of the week is expected to remain chilly and cloudy with temperatures set to peak on Wednesday at 7 °C.

Although temperatures aren't due to drop below 5 °C in the town until Thursday.