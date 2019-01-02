This is how long the cold snap in the North East of England will last as temperatures plummet below freezing

This week will see temperatures plummet, as a cold spell brings below-freezing conditions to North East England.

Today (January 2) will be “A cold, generally cloudy start but with a frost likely in places,” said the Met Office.

“Isolated light coastal showers, but bright or sunny spells should develop through the day in the west and these may extend further east later, with a maximum temperature of 4C.”

Tonight will see a frost develop in most places, with a minimum temperature of -2C.

Thursday will see an “Overnight frost slowly lifting, then a dry day with bright or sunny spells likely,” according to the Met Office.

Feeling cold despite light winds, the maximum temperature will be 3C.

Overnight frost and fog risk are set to decrease over the weekend and the weather will be mostly dry and slightly less cold, but with some patchy rain possible in the north on Sunday.

Long-term forecast

Looking further ahead for the UK in general, “The second week of the New Year starts mainly settled,” said the Met Office.

“Most places look to be dry with sunny spells after frosty starts, although some fog patches may be slow to clear. The far north and northwest may be cloudier with some drizzle over the hills.

“There is a risk of some hill snow in the north, but perhaps to lower levels at times too. It will be rather cold to start, but temperatures will probably recover closer to average with some milder interludes.”

The second half of January is set to see wet and windy conditions, with cooler temperatures also likely to continue.

According to the Met Office, the second half of this month is “likely start unsettled across most areas at first, with perhaps heavy rain and gales at times, especially in the north, where severe gales are possible.

“Hill snow is also possible, as well as snow to lower levels at times in the north. By the third week of January there is then an increased likelihood of a change to much colder weather generally, bringing an enhanced risk of frost, fog and snow.

“These conditions may then continue to the end of the month, but some milder, wet and windy interludes also remain possible throughout this period.”