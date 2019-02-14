This is how you can see the Gazette’s Young Performer of the Year winner in action

A talented youngster is hoping to wow punters in South Shields when she takes to the stage for her very first gig.

Twelve-year-old Amelia Saleh won the Gazette’s Young Performer of the Year award during last year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards.

Over the last year, the Mortimer Comprehensive pupil has made an impressive impact on the music scene with her powerful voice, competing in the likes of talent show Unstoppable UK.

She made it to the live final, held at The Forum Music Centre, in Darlington, last summer.

Amelia Saleh, 12, will perform at Loca in March.

Amelia, from South Frederick Street, also just missed out on making it to the televised stages of ITV show The Voice Kids after making it to the final audition rounds last year.

And now the teen has secured her first gig in the town at new Latin American restaurant Loca Bar & Kitchen, on Sea Road, on Sunday, March 3, from 7-9pm.

Proud mum, Dora Saleh, said she hoped Amelia may get a regular spot at the venue.

She said: “Amelia will have her own spot to perform at new restaurant Loca on March 3 from 7pm to 9pm, where she will be doing covers. “It will be a really good experience for her and if it is a success she may get asked to do it again.”

Amelia, who takes lessons with vocal coach Julie Miles, will also be taking part in a show with All Star Productions at the Customs House on Saturday, February 16, from 7pm.

Dora added: “Amelia is no longer part of the group but they asked her back to get involved in their special show.

“Since winning the award she has also had a call back for The Voice but just missed out.

“But it was really good that she got the call back out of 10,000 applications, so she should be proud of herself.”

Loca manager Chris Hunter said they were looking forward to having Amelia perform.

He said: “We were looking for some young talent from the area to perform and my supervisor has mentioned Amelia. “We looked at some of her video and got in touch.

“It is something that the restaurant are looking to do moving forwards, is giving young talent a platform to perform in front of family and friends.

“We are hoping for a really good turn out.”

Those wanting to come along are advised to book a table in advance.