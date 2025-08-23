This is the perfect South Tyneside Bank Holiday weekend, according to AI

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

ChatGPT has revealed the best things to do in South Tyneside this Bank Holiday weekend.

The final Bank Holiday before the Christmas period is upon us so why not make it a good one!

If you’re struggling for ideas of what to do, then look no further as we asked ChatGPT to showcase the perfect Summer Bank Holiday weekend in South Tyneside.

The AI tool came up with ideas such as visiting the Great North Feast in the Park, at Bents Park, or soaking in some of the borough’s history at Arbeia.

Whatever you’re in the mood for, there is something for everyone on this list.

This is the perfect South Tyneside Bank Holiday weekend, according to ChatGPT.

I asked ChatGPT for the best things to do in South Tyneside for the Summer Bank Holiday weekend.

1. The perfect Bank Holiday weekend in South Tyneside, according to ChatGPT

I asked ChatGPT for the best things to do in South Tyneside for the Summer Bank Holiday weekend. | National World

The Great North Feast in the Park is returning to South Shields for the Summer Bank Holiday weekend.

2. The Great North Feast in the Park

The Great North Feast in the Park is returning to South Shields for the Summer Bank Holiday weekend. | National World

Off Key Music are set to play at the South Shields Amphitheatre on August 24.

3. Brass bands at South Shields Amphitheatre

Off Key Music are set to play at the South Shields Amphitheatre on August 24. | Google Maps

ChatGPT recommends a trip to Ocean Beach Pleasure Park and its nearby arcades.

4. A trip Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

ChatGPT recommends a trip to Ocean Beach Pleasure Park and its nearby arcades. | National World

