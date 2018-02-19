Three arrests after major police operation in nearby South Shields and Jarrow estates

Three arrests were made after a major police operation in South Tyneside.

The operation took place in the Simonside area of South Shields and the nearby Scotch Estate, in Jarrow, on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Police say they were in the area investigating a report a car had been damaged in Lulworth Avenue, Jarrow, and a second report of damage to a property in Australia Grove, South Shields.

During the operation, residents claim several roads were sealed off by police.

Police say two men, aged 20 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of affray, and a 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

A spokesman said they are still investigating the incidents.

Residents told of their shock at the scale of the police operation.

One resident in the Simonside area, who did not wish to be named, said: "It was frightening, especially in the evening, at about 7.30pm.

"Police had blocked roads off and there were lots of police vehicles in the area.

"No one really knew what was happening but it's not what you expect on a Saturday night."

Police say that the first incident was reported to them at about 3.25pm.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "On Saturday afternoon, at about 3.25pm, police were informed a car had been damaged in Lulworth Avenue.

"There was also a second report of damage at a property in Australia Grove.

"Police carried out a search of the area and three men were subsequently arrested - two, aged 20 and 24, on suspicion of affray and one, aged 22, on suspicion of criminal damage.

"Inquiries are ongoing."