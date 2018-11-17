Three cars crash into same skip in South Shields street in just one day as winter sun ‘blinds’ drivers

Three ‘blinded’ drivers ploughed into a builder’s skip within hours of each other as the low winter sun turned a South Tyneside street into an accident blackspot.

Police closed off Horsley Hill Road, South Shields, on Tuesday afternoon while they organised for the skip to be removed.

Builders skip on Horsley Hill Road caused Jennifer Hall to crash her car through low sun light

Among those who crashed into the skip was cancer sufgferer Jennifer Hall, a 53-year-old production operator at car maker Nissan.

Mrs Hall, 49, was diagnosed with bowel cancer last year and following major surgery and chemotherapy for seven months is now waiting for the all clear.

Her Nissan Note has been left written off after the smash.

Mrs Hall, of St Vincent Street, South Shields, said: “Because of the glare of the sun. I went to put the visor down but ran right into it.

“My dog Cassius was trapped in the back, but a man came to help get him out and then he phoned the police.”

Mrs Hall was at hospital for four hours and has sustained damage to her hand, internal bruising and whiplash in the incident.

She added: “A woman came out and said that I was the third person to crash into the skip that day because of where the sun was in that street.

“The police said they asked the owner to move it because it was such a problem.”

Amy Cross, 33, of Bamburgh Avenue, wrote off her VW Golf just a few minutes before and suffered injuries to her back, neck

and arm which required hospital treatment.

She said: “I got the shock of my life. It looks like I’m going to have to pay the excess on my insurance and the amount I’m going to receive for my car will not cover it.”

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police said: “At around 3.15pm, November 13, police received a report of several collisions with a skip on Horsley Hill Road, South Shields.

“A total of three collisions were reported to police however, fortunately no one was believed to be injured.

“As a result of the incident the road became blocked with traffic and officers temporarily closed the road whilst ensuring the recovery of the vehicles and the skip.”

A spokeswoman for O’Brien’s Waste Recycling Solutions, which owns the skip, said: “We can confirm that an incident regarding a car colliding with a skip has been reported to us and we are investigating the matter internally.”