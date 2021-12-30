Three men taken to hospital - one seriously injured - after BMW hits lamp post and tree in South Shields
Three men were taken to hospital after a car ran off the road in South Tyneside.
At about 7pm on Monday, December 27, police received a report that a blue BMW had collided with a lamp post and tree in the Prince Edward Road area of South Shields.
A rear seat passenger sustained serious injuries in the collision. He remains in hospital in a stable condition.
The driver and another male occupant were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.
An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the collision, and officers are now appealing for anybody with information or video footage to come forward.
Sergeant Steve Chappell, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a serious collision and we want to find out exactly what happened in the moments prior to it occurring.
“We believe the blue BMW was travelling along Prince Edward Road in the direction of Harton before – for reasons to be established – it lost control and crashed.
“I am asking anybody who was driving in the area at that time, or who may have dashcam footage showing a blue BMW being driven along Lizard Lane onto Prince Edward Road, to get in touch.
“Your information could be the crucial part of our investigation – so please take a look and come forward if you can assist us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell us Something’ page of the force website or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211227-0807. Alternatively you can email [email protected]