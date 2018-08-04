Three people injured after car flips onto roof are released from hospital

Three people who were taken to hospital after a car was flipped onto its roof in Whitburn have now been released.

Paramedics, fire fighters, police and the Great North Air Ambulance, were called to the scene of the incident in Mill Lane around 1.20pm on Saturday.

The scene of the crash in Whitburn. Picture by Stu Norton

Two fire engines from South Shields were at the scene and firefighters used cutting equipment to remove the car doors to release two people from the car.

A third person in the vehicle had managed to get themselves out of the car by the time crews had arrived.

The fire service confirmed that two women and a man were in the car and all three were taken by road ambulance to South Tyneside Hospital with minor injuries.

A spokeswoman for Northumbria Police has now confirmed that all three people taken to hospital have been released.