Three people taken to hospital after car flips onto roof in Whitburn

Three people have been taken to hospital after a car was flipped onto its roof in Whitburn.

Paramedics, fire fighters, police and the Great North Air Ambulance, were called to the scene of the incident in Mill Lane around 1.20pm today.

The scene of the crash in Whitburn. Picture by Stu Norton

Two fire engines from South Shields were at the scene and firefighters used cutting equipment to remove the car doors to release two people from the car.

A third person in the vehicle had managed to get themselves out of the car by the time crews had arrived.

The fire service confirmed that two women and a man were in the car and all three were taken by road ambulance to South Tyneside Hospital with minor injuries.

A North East Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 1.14pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Mill Lane in Whitburn.

The Great North Air Ambulance at the scene. Picture by Stu Norton

"We dispatched three double crewed ambulances, two Hazardous Area Response Teams and requested the support of the air ambulance.

"Three patients with minor injuries were transferred by road the South Tyneside Hospital."

Emergency services left the scene at 2.20pm.