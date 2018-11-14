Three-vehicle smash causes rush hour delays on A1(M)

A three-vehicle collision has closed a lane of the A1(M) near Durham.

Motorists on the northbound route are facing delays after the incident happened between junction 61 at Bowburn and junction 62 at Carrville.

Durham Constabulary has said it was called to the scene at 4.40pm, near to Durham Services.

Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service is also in attendance, as is the North East Ambulance Service, which has sent one double-crewed ambulance after the crash was reported to it at 5.25pm.

The Highways Agency, which has said two vehicles are involved, has said its traffic officers are on the scene, with the lane two closed off to traffic.

