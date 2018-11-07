Ticket prices released for Spice Girls concert at Sunderland's Stadium of Light

Ticket prices have been released for the Spice Girls reunion tour date at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland next year.

The girl band will be appearing at the Stadium of Light on June 6 2019, and tickets go on sale on Saturday November 10.

Promoters have now confirmed the full ticket price details for the gig.

Tickets will range from £55 to £125 for seats, £70 for standing, and £185 for the Golden Circle.

They go on sale at 10.30am on Saturday via See Tickets and Ticketmaster.

Demand for tickets is expected to be exceptionally high.

Stadium of Light hospitality packages are also available, with prices ranging from £249 per person plus VAT to £399 per person plus VAT, which include a reserved seat and food. Some packages include house drinks.