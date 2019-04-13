Time running out for Gazette Easter Appeal donations

The Shields Gazette and Hope 4 Kidz Easter Egg appeal has go off to an egg-cellent start.

However, with Easter weekend just around the corner we are asking you once more to shell out for an extra chocolate treat while you are out shopping this weekend.

Our appeal closes on Monday and we are hoping that with your generosity we will be able to beat last year’s record number of donations.

Last year the Easter Bunny was able to hand out more than 2,500 treats to families who would otherwise go without.

Among the young people who will benefit from your kindness are those who have fled domestic violence, young carers and those in the care of child protection teams as well those being treated at South Tyneside District Hospital.

The team at Hope 4 Kidz, a charity which helps disadvantaged and special needs youngsters across the North East, has been busy collecting and distributing the eggs which have already been donated.

Viv Watts, of Hope 4 Kidz said: “The response in the past has been amazing and we are really hoping that we can do as well again this year.

“There’s still a real need for our help. Lots of us take these simple treats for granted, but sadly there are children in our community who are not in that situation.

“We’re trying to fill that gap and an Easter egg can bring that much-needed smile to their face.”

Donations can be made at: Morrisons, Ocean Road, and Caffe Mio, The Nook.The last day for donations is Monday, April 15.