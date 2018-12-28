Top award for Hebburn ambulance man

Hebburn man Paul Gowens, who became Scotland’s youngest ever paramedic 25 years ago, has been awarded the prestigious Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal.

The honour - which acknowledges ambulance personnel who have shown exceptional devotion to duty, merit and conduct - has been awarded to Paul, who is currently Scottish Ambulance Service’s lead consultant paramedic.

Paul moved to Scotland in 1990 and joined the Scottish Ambulance Service as an ambulance care sssistant.

Paul, 51, said: “I’m surprised and humbled – It’s great to be honoured in this way. I left school with no qualifications with severe dyslexia, and to have been given the opportunity for a great career I am very grateful’

“It’s the career I have always wanted to do and it’s fantastic to be recognised for making a difference in your chosen profession, the support over the last 28 years from my family friends and colleagues has been key.”