Top Irish dance group heading for South Tyneside theatre

Irish dance phenomenon Gaelforce Dance is preparng to storm into South Tynside later this month.

The celebration of Irish dance, music and song has entertained two million audience members worldwide since its inception in 1999 and is coming to The Customs House, South Shields, on Thursday, January 31.

The dance spectacle has been seen by people in 30 countries.

Choreographer Richard Giffin said: “We aim to be different from other shows. We are more theatrical and operate by a very sharp edge which it is very challenging for our dancers.

“The experience of our show is irreplaceable and much more emotional and immediate.”

He added: “Gaelforce Dance takes the audience right to the edge with its perfect mix of traditional and contemporary Irish dance music. It fuses a classic love tale in a spectacle of star studded quality that is Irish dancing at its raw and energetic best.”

Gaelforce Dance is the story of two lovers whose chance meeting sparks an ill-fated affair, where broken loyalties and jealousy tear two brothers apart.

Giffin added: “2019 will be an exciting new year for Gaelforce Dance, with exhilarating new choreography and the inclusion of new dance numbers. This year Gaelforce Dance is going to be bigger and brighter, with glittering new production, exciting new costumes and electrifying music and songs.”

Ray Spencer, executive Director of The Customs House, said: “We’re so thrilled to have Gaelforce Dance as part of our spring season.”

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £25, are available from The Customs House box office.