Top marks for South Shields primary school from inspectors

It’s all good at a primary school in South Tyneside after an inspection by education watchdogs.

OFSTED inspectors have rated Sts Peter and Paul RC Primary School, in Olive Street, South Shields, as a ‘good’ school where pupils thrive in a well-ordered, positive and caring environment.

Sts Peter and Paul RC Primary School head teacher Maria Butt

Inspectors concluded that in all areas under review the 226-pupil school has achieved good ratings for effectiveness of leadership and management, quality of teaching and learning, outcomes for pupils and early years provision.

The report says: ”Under the strong leadership of the head teacher, an ethos of high expectations has been created. Leaders are doggedly determined to eradicate anything that is second best.”

The report says that head teacher, Maria Butt, has been unwavering in her determination to maintain an excellent standard of education for pupils in this school and has taken decisive action to continually improve the quality of teaching and, as a result, pupils are making improved rates of progress in their learning in all subjects.

Mrs Butt said: ”This is a very positive and hugely encouraging OFSTED report. It is a tribute to all the hard work and ongoing dedication of the whole school family. Teachers, support staff and governors have put in a tremendous effort together with support from parents and pupils to maintain our rating as a good school.”

Chair of the governors, Tom Fennelly, said: ”Coming shortly after our Diocesan Religious Education inspection which also rated Sts Peter and Paul as ‘good’ overall with an ‘outstanding’ rating for the Catholic life of the school, the OFSTED inspection report is very pleasing. “Thanks go to everyone involved in continuing work of delivering the best possible education for our children.”

The Ofsted report added: ”The whole school team have worked very hard to eliminate underperformance, improve the quality of teaching and accelerate the rates of progress that pupils make in their learning.

“The ambition and determination to improve all aspects of school life, including from dedicated and knowledgeable governors, is being maintained.”

Other key points from OFSTED show that arrangements for safeguarding are very effective and the long-established culture of keeping pupils safe remains evident.

The school was also found to have tangible ethos that is positive and caring, putting the welfare and well-being of each pupil at the

heart of all that it does.