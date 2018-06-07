Top spots for young South Tyneside gymnasts

Gymnasts have somersaulted and back flipped their way to a host of top spots in a series of national and regional competitions.

Students from South Tyneside Gymnastics Club – based at the Temple Park Centre, in South Shields – have been setting the mats alight with their acrobatic and performance skills.

South Tyneside Gymnastics Club members Ellen Proud and Ellie McDonald.

In recent contests the team of youngsters, aged from six to 13, won a series of first, second and third places when they took part in competitions held in Durham and Hartlepool.

The medal haul was achieved by Lila Reed, 10, Katie Bell, 12, Abbie Jones, 13, Bethany Jowsey, 12, Katie Corr, 13, Leah Cogdon, eight, Ryan Laughlin, nine, Seren Robson-Wright, eight, Brandon King, 10, Charlotte Wright, six and Ruby Trigg.

Senior coach Ian Said, who has trained a number of world champion gymnasts, said: “I’m really proud of them.

“The younger groups and development groups are working really hard and it’s paying dividends.

The time they put in, their parents, their grandparents, who dedicate their time and commitment - the success they are all gaining is all through that commitment and hard work Ian Said

“The time they put in, their parents, their grandparents, who dedicate their time and commitment – the success they are all gaining is all through that commitment and hard work.”

South Tyneside Gymnastics Club has been creating region, national and world champions for more than five decades.

Four years ago, it took over the running of the centre, where they are have been based since they started, from South Tyneside Council.

Its students can train from three to four times a week to up to six times a week depending on the level they are competing at.

Mr Said added: “The club is not just about us creating champions, it’s about giving young people the chance to develop life skills and the opportunities to see the world they wouldn’t normally get to see.”

The club, which currently has more than 500 members, is run as a not-for-profit community interest company, with any profits raised through the running of the club going back into improving the centre for both gymnasts and spectators.

The club provides a range of sessions for all ages including tumbling and free running.

It also runs a Play Tots session dedicated to those aged from five-months.

For more information on sessions and times, visit www.stgym.co.uk, call 424 6426 between 9am and 8pm or email ian@stgym.co.uk.