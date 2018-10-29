Town centre car park in South Shields to close temporarily

A town centre cap park in south Shields is to close temporarily next week.

Mile End Road car park will be shut for around four weeks from Monday.

The closure is to allow site investigations to be carried out ahead of a planning application being submitted for new office space as part of the 365 town centre regeneration.

The 70-space 24-hour car park is scheduled to reopen at the start of December.

Coun John Anglin, lead member for regeneration and economy, said: “The car park is being closed to allow some archaeological trial pits to be dug in anticipation of a planning application for new premises being lodged.

“By closing the car park, contractors will be able to get in and complete the work in one go, avoiding both the half term and the busy Christmas shopping period.

“There are a number of pay and display facilities in the area as well as more than 300 free parking spaces in the town centre so we’d ask people to be patient and use an alternative car park while this work is ongoing.”

For further information about car parks, visit www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/38108/Car-parks.