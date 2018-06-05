Track trouble leads to delays on Metro

Passengers are facing delays on the Metro service after a faulty track led to repairs.

Trains running from Gateshead to South Shields have been affected after concern was raised about the state of a section of track in the Gateshead area.

A train was halted to allow a team of engineers to repair the track safely.

This led to delays of around 15 minutes on the line, with the service expected to return to its timetable soon.

Bus numbers 26 and 27 are accepting Metro tickets between South Shields and Monument.

A spokesman for the service said: "We apologise for the inconvenience caused."