Traditional Good Friday parade to take place in South Shields

The tradition of the Good Friday parades are set to continue with three Processions of Witness.

The Sunday School Union has once again organised the event which is expected to see hundreds of people turnout and take part.

One march will congregate at Living Waters Church in Laygate at 9am before making its way along Bedford Avenue towards Westoe Road, past South Shields Town Hall and along Fowler Street and Keppel Street where the parade will be joined by marchers from The People’s Mission Church, arriving via Mile End Road.

The parade will continue on to South Shields Market Place for a service at 10am.

The West Park procession will leave West Harton Methodist Church at 9.30am. It will march along Harton Lane and into Talbot Road where it will be joined by the Talbot Road Methodist Church procession at Westcott Road. The parade will then move along Ashley Road and Stanhope Road to West Park, for a service at 10am.

Another group of marchers at Horsley Hill will leave Marsden Road Baptist Tabernacle at 9.20am, making their way to Harton Primary School in East Avenue, via Barbour Avenue, Felton Avenue and Centenary Avenue for a 10am service.

The Mayor, Coun Olive Punchion said: “The traditional Easter Parades are always popular events in South Tyneside and I’m very much looking forward to seeing the community coming together to enjoy the events taking place.”

A series of road closures will be in place throughout the morning to accommodate the parades. Drivers are advised to follow the diversions.