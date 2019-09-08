Accident partially closes northbound Tyne Tunnel
There are major hold-ups on the A19 this evening after a crash in the Tyne Tunnel.
By Kevin Clark
Sunday, 08 September, 2019, 17:16
Northumbria Police has Tweeted that there are ‘significant delays’ on the road northbound through the tunnel after a collision.
One lane is currently closed and it is expected to remain shut for the next few hours.
The closure is affecting traffic leaving South Tynside after today’s Great North Run and drivers are being urged to find alternative routes to get north of the river.