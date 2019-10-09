Apology to Metro passengers from operator Nexus as customers face 'major' delays on network
Nexus has apologised to Metro passengers as they faced “major” delays on the transport service’s network on Wednesday, October 9.
Tyne and Wear Metro confirmed in the early hours of Wednesday that there had been a power fault overnight, which prompted “major” delays for customers wishing to travel.
Trains could not operate to a full peak service following the issue, which caused a loss of electrical power at some of the Metro fleet depot’s access points.
Metro services were only able to leave the depot, in Gosforth, at one access point.
A Nexus spokesman said: “We’re really sorry that passengers had their journeys disrupted this morning.
“This was due to a power fault which meant we could only get trains out of our depot from one its access points.
“We had Metro ticket acceptance on local buses to help people make journeys.
“Repairs to the power supply at the west end of our depot are being actioned.
“Metro is running to all destinations but not to timetable.
“We will have a core service for this rush hour tonight and we will update later today on what extra peak trains will be operating.”
During the delays, Metro advised that Go North East was accepting passengers’ tickets on a number of services across the region.
At 10.55am on Wednesday, the @My_Metro Twitter account confirmed that this ticket acceptance had ended as trains were running to all destinations, but subject to delays.