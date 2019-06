Rail passengers using Sunderlands main station are expecting to suffer delays due to a broken down train.

Travellers using the South Hylton to Airport Metro line tonight, June 13, are being forced to use one platform for traffic going in both directions. This is due to a train breaking down near to platform 3 at Sunderland station.

Metro made the announcment at 5.44pm and it is not known how long it will take for the service to get back to normal.