Busy South Shields road closed for three nights for maintenance work
A busy South Shields road will be closed overnight for roadworks to be carried out between Monday, August 19, and Thursday, August 22.
Sections of the eastbound carriageway of John Reid Road will be closed early in the week to allow for maintenance work to be carried out.
On Monday, August 19, the road will be closed between the Leam Lane roundabout to the Winskell Road roundabout between 8pm and 5am.
On Tuesday, August 20, the road will be closed between Leam Lane and Boldon Lane and on Wednesday, August 21, it will be closed overnight between Boldon Lane and King George Road.
Stagecoach buses will be diverted to the following routes on Monday, August 19:
Service 18 from South Shields - will travel as normal along Dame Flora Robson Avenue, before turning onto Winskell Road and running to the John Reid Road/Winskell Road roundabout. Services will then run northbound along the John Reid Road before re-joining the normal route at Perth Avenue.
Service 18 towards South Shields - will run along Perth Road as normal before diverting via the John Reid road northbound, Leam Lane and Henderson Road, re-joining the normal route once again on Dame Flora Robson Avenue.
A Stagecoach spokesman said: “Stagecoach would like to apologise for any inconvenience, delays or disruptions these works may cause and thank passengers for their patience and understanding.”
The road will be closed for three nights to allow for highway maintenance works to be carried out.