Delays for motorists at Tyne Tunnel on Great North Run day after incident involving lorry
Essential repairs had to be carried out at the Tyne Tunnel after a lorry caused damage to cameras and signs on Great North Run day.
Traffic leaving the world’s most famous half marathon, which finished in South Shields on Sunday, September 8, was affected by delays following an incident involving a lorry, which was said to be travelling in the wrong lane.
The northbound Tyne Tunnel was closed for around 90 minutes on Sunday while the incident was dealt with.
Phil Smith, CEO of TT2 Limited, said: “While there was no structural damage to the tunnel, there was considerable damage to essential tunnel equipment that required repairing and our staff team, some of whom came in on their day off to help the clean up operation, did a sterling job to ensure that the closure was kept to a minimum.
“We regret that drivers were inconvenienced, particularly following the wonderful Great North Run, but the circumstances were completely out of our control.
“Police attended and we thank them for their prompt response.”
Northumbria Police confirmed on its Facebook page on Sunday that a collision had taken place, with “significant” delays on the route.
The post said: “There are significant delays on the A19 northbound through the Tyne Tunnel following a collision.
“One lane is currently closed & is expected to remain so for the next few hours.”
More than 50,000 runners took part in the 2019 Great North Run, with thousands more descending on the region to show their support.