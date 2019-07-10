Delays to Metro service after ambulance called to assist passenger
There are Metro delays on the Sunderland line after a medical emergency in South Tyneside.
By Kevin Clark
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 14:13
An ambulance had to be called to assist a traveller at around 1pm on Wednesday, July 10.
The service tweeted there were delays between Fellgate and South Hylton, due to an ambulance attending Fellgate for an ill passenger.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
It has since confirmed that trains are now running between the two stations - but with delays to service.
Metro has apologised to commuters for any inconvenience caused as a result.