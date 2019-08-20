East Coast Mainline disruption after person is hit by train at Berwick
A person has been hit by a train on the East Coast Mainline in Northumberland.
LNER has Tweeted that there is disruption to services after an incident at Berwick.
The company said: “We're sad to report that a person has been hit by a train at Berwick. Our thoughts go out to their family and friends.”
Train services running through the station may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.
The 6.30pm Edinburgh to Kings Cross service will now start from Newcastle and will no longer call at Edinburgh, Dunbar, Berwick, Alnmouth and Morpeth.
The 3.30pm from Kings Cross to Glasgow will terminate at Newcastle and restart from Edinburgh.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
It will no longer call at Alnmouth.
Three coaches operated by Longstaffs Travel are en-route to Berwick to collect passengers.
Disruption is expected until 8pm.
A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 17.23 to Berwick Railway Station, to a report of a person hit by a train.
“We sent three resources to the scene.”