Elephants are going to be on the parade across the North East later this year – and motorists using the Tyne Tunnel will be able to spot one on their journeys.

TT2, the tunnels’ operator, is swapping trucks for trunks as one of the sponsors for Elmer’s Great North Parade, a patchwork elephant sculpture trail inspired by the much-loved children’s book character.

Fifty individually-designed elephants will take up spots across the region between August and November – and one of them, Elenora the Explorer, will take up a spot on the TT2 site this summer.

Families are invited to visit the elephant beside the Great North Coffee Company stand for a selfie.

The sculpture trail is delivered by St Oswald’s Hospice and follows the success of the Great North Snowdogs art trail.

Chris Ward, Customer Support Manager at TT2, said: “We are delighted to be involved with Elmer’s Great North Parade.

Chris Ward, Customer Operations Manager with artist Joanne Wishart and Elmer. Picture: Ian McClelland.

“TT2 Limited does a great deal of work with schools and community groups on both sides of the Tyne, and we would love for as many local children as possible to get involved and help us make Elenora a fantastic addition to the parade.”

Elenora was designed by artist Joanne Wishart, who has a gallery in North Tyneside.

She said: “Projects like this are so important to the local community, as they allow everyone to be engaged with art without the pressure of visiting a gallery.

“They can enjoy artwork that is accessible, tactile, and set amongst the beautiful North East scenery. It brings art to life for the whole family.”