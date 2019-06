A series of planned roadworks are underway on the A184 Newcastle Road, heading eastbound towards Testo’s roundabout, as part of a multi-million pound transformation scheme. But those heading off to work and school were caught up in gridlock due to a lane closure on the route. The Testo’s project, which launched in May, is due to run until 2021.

Roadworks woe for motorists travelling during the morning rush hour. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The closure aids the multi-million pound transformation scheme for Testo's roundabout. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Delays for drivers using the A184 on Monday, June 10. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

The scheme at Testo's will take around two years to complete. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more