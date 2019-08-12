Horse on Metro station sparks alert for drivers as animal is led to safety
A stray pony was led to safety after it trotted onto a Metro station platform at rush hour.
Passengers reported the piebald horse was loose at Brockley Whins and reported it to service bosses at 8am today, Monday, August 12.
A spokesman for Nexus, which runs the service, said: “We received a report that a horse had strayed on to Brockley Whins Metro station platform.
“Trains were cautioned through this area of the line while the incident was dealt with.
“This involved alerting drivers and reducing speeds of trains.
“Brockley Whins is an unstaffed station so staff were sent out to deal with the incident.
“Before they got there a member of the public led the horse away and put it safely back into the nearby field that it had escaped from.”
The service was hit by problems between Airport and Kingston Park earlier this morning due to a power problem, with trains now up and running again.